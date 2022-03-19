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CHEMTRAILS – WEATHER MANIPULATION –
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181 views • March 19, 2022
Robert Fletcher explains that the American government has created weather control techniques so that the New World Order will be able to starve millions of Americans and control the rest. In this context, he also mentions the Vietnam War.
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