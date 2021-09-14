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Digitalizing Drugs to Ensure Drug Quality through Tracking Drugs using QR Codes with Michael Bartholomeusz
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11 views • September 14, 2021
How can ensuring drugs are tracked properly ensure quality? By constantly watching the drugs produced in this country, it is more difficult to accidentally ingest counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Listen up to learn:
The number of deaths caused by illegitimate pharmaceuticals
How pills can be tracked
How TruTag can assist in adherence
Michael Bartholomeusz, the CEO of TruTag, shares his work in the fight to stop counterfeit pharmaceuticals and ensuring patients get the medicine they need.
Counterfeit pharmaceuticals are responsible for a massive number of deaths around the world each year, especially in the cases of lifesaving drugs. To combat this problem, there needs to be a way to track supply chains worldwide and make it accessible to patients and industry alike.
By using smart silica, which is already standard in many pills we take regularly, there can be a system to ensure the medication you are taking is the one the intended company produced. Then, as a patient, each pill can be scanned through an app on your smartphone, through microscopic barcodes encoded in each pill and on each bottle.
To learn more, visit https://trutags.com.
The number of deaths caused by illegitimate pharmaceuticals
How pills can be tracked
How TruTag can assist in adherence
Michael Bartholomeusz, the CEO of TruTag, shares his work in the fight to stop counterfeit pharmaceuticals and ensuring patients get the medicine they need.
Counterfeit pharmaceuticals are responsible for a massive number of deaths around the world each year, especially in the cases of lifesaving drugs. To combat this problem, there needs to be a way to track supply chains worldwide and make it accessible to patients and industry alike.
By using smart silica, which is already standard in many pills we take regularly, there can be a system to ensure the medication you are taking is the one the intended company produced. Then, as a patient, each pill can be scanned through an app on your smartphone, through microscopic barcodes encoded in each pill and on each bottle.
To learn more, visit https://trutags.com.
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