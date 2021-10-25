© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Tyrants threaten their constituents.
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • October 25, 2021
Australia.
The premier of the state of Qld, Anastasia Pale-of-Shit and her sidekick Cameron Dickhead hold a preference conference on the weekend of the 23rd/24th October and threaten the people.
This is why they can never possibly win. We have got some news for them, and it's all bad.
These evil criminals are all going to swing from a short drop, it's only a matter of time.
Watch how the Tyrants threaten and coerce their constituents, saying things like, 'this is your last chance' and 'the vaccination rates are not where I want them to be'
Oh really Ms Pale-of-Shit?
Our bodies are not your concern. Your only concern now should be how you're going to avoid the gallows. It's your last chance Anna.....
Share the hell out of this
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
The premier of the state of Qld, Anastasia Pale-of-Shit and her sidekick Cameron Dickhead hold a preference conference on the weekend of the 23rd/24th October and threaten the people.
This is why they can never possibly win. We have got some news for them, and it's all bad.
These evil criminals are all going to swing from a short drop, it's only a matter of time.
Watch how the Tyrants threaten and coerce their constituents, saying things like, 'this is your last chance' and 'the vaccination rates are not where I want them to be'
Oh really Ms Pale-of-Shit?
Our bodies are not your concern. Your only concern now should be how you're going to avoid the gallows. It's your last chance Anna.....
Share the hell out of this
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.