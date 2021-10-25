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Australian Tyrants threaten their constituents.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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80 views • October 25, 2021
Australia.

The premier of the state of Qld, Anastasia Pale-of-Shit and her sidekick Cameron Dickhead hold a preference conference on the weekend of the 23rd/24th October and threaten the people.

This is why they can never possibly win. We have got some news for them, and it's all bad.

These evil criminals are all going to swing from a short drop, it's only a matter of time.

Watch how the Tyrants threaten and coerce their constituents, saying things like, 'this is your last chance' and 'the vaccination rates are not where I want them to be'

Oh really Ms Pale-of-Shit?

Our bodies are not your concern. Your only concern now should be how you're going to avoid the gallows. It's your last chance Anna.....

Share the hell out of this

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