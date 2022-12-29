Mass Vaccination & CANCER Victims Part 7 (TURBO CANCER)

A disturbing pattern has emerged post MRNA jab.. People who are in remission from cancer are seeing their cancers flare up with a vengeance. Also,it appears people who have been MRNA vaxxed are developing Turbo Cancer. Large and very aggressive cancers that often wipes them out quickly..
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.