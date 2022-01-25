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Doctors Find Link Between Covid Vaccine And Cancer
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732 views • January 25, 2022
A group of doctors and other medical experts gathered in Washington, D.C. on Monday for a panel discussion on Covid-19 hosted by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).
The specialists include Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Dr. David Wiseman.
Watch the full panel vid and read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-watch-censored-doctors-speak-out-against-americas-pandemic-response-at-capitol-hill-covid-hearing/
Save 40% on our powerful Wholefood Multivitamin that’s loaded with natural immune support boosters many listeners have been asking for!
The specialists include Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Dr. David Wiseman.
Watch the full panel vid and read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-watch-censored-doctors-speak-out-against-americas-pandemic-response-at-capitol-hill-covid-hearing/
Save 40% on our powerful Wholefood Multivitamin that’s loaded with natural immune support boosters many listeners have been asking for!
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