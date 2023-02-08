Create New Account
MARIA ZEE-Uncensored: DRIVE-THRU and Postal ABORTIONS with Susan Swift!
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday
MARIA ZEEE UNCENSORED~DRIVE-THRU and Postal ABORTIONS

Susan Swift from https://righttolifeleague.org/  joins Maria for a much needed discussion regarding CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacies who will be offering drive-through abortions, as well as the United States government making it possible to provide a pill that kills children in the mail.


