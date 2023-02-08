MARIA ZEE-Uncensored: DRIVE-THRU and Postal ABORTIONS with Susan Swift!

MARIA ZEEE UNCENSORED~DRIVE-THRU and Postal ABORTIONS
Susan Swift from https://righttolifeleague.org/ joins Maria for a much needed discussion regarding CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacies who will be offering drive-through abortions, as well as the United States government making it possible to provide a pill that kills children in the mail.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.