ALERT-DOW CHEMICAL PLANT LOOKS LIKE A NUKE IN EXPLOSION IN LOUISIANA / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PX+TAIL / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 15, 2023





BREAKING NEWS-HUGE EXPLOSION THAT LOOKED LIKE A NUKE WAS DROPPED OCCURED HOURS AGO AT THE DOW (CHEMICAL PLANT) IN IBERVILLE PARISH LOUISIANA-EXPECT MORE EXPLOSIONS FROM HEAVY RADIATION SLAMMING EARTH/1-2 RED+ORANGISH PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES AGAIN SEEN OVER EUROPE-1 OF WHICH LOOKS LIKE THE BIBLICAL DESTROYER-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-WORMWOOD-PLANET X WITH ITS IRON OXIDE DUST TAIL BEHIND IT ( ITS CLOSE NOW-ALARM TO BE SOUNDED!!!) ALSO PLANET BODY SEEN TO ECLIPSING THE MOON ALSO OVER EUROPE/MUD FOUNTAIN MIXED WITH GASES+FIRE+MAGMA CAME UP THROUGH THE GROUND IN ASIA NEAR INDONESIA AS EARTHS CORE SWELLS FROM RADIATION/A VAULT UNDER SAN FRANCISCO BLEW UP ( MAINSTREAM SAYS ONE THING-ILL SAY ITS A WARNING SIGN OF CALIFORNIA SOON TO BE QUAKE SMACKED AS WILL THE WORLD-SIGN THAT PLANET X IS COMING MUCH CLOSER NOW-IS JESUS CHRIST ( YESHUA) YOUR LORD? READ ALL BELOW. Today is now july 15th 2023. I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video more breaking news as a dow chemical plant exploded in lousiana usa looking like a nuke was dropped. This is bad due to the chemicals released, pure poison and more factories will explode globally not just from bad provocateurs that dont like the USA but also from the cosmic and galactic cosmic radiation soaking not just in earth and humans but soaking in earths ionosphere causing more chaos weather wise and charged up atmosphere that can and has and will cause massive explosions globally. There's new captures by me again from public German and European sky cameras caught literally last night by me of the big red planetary body ( what I feel is possibly planet x being seen coming up from the south ecliptic plane ) and if not planet x then one of 2 large bodies in earths solar system and that is not apart of the planet x/nemesis system, as extra planetary bodies all entered earths solar system a while ago. I caught 1 blood red planet x system body for sure the same one I keep seeing over the same regions over around Germany the past few days and over Italy and Switzerland as you'll see footage from 2-3 public sky cameras all caught by me. And again saw the orangish reddish one not sure same body or separate as youll see a tail behind it so it could be the same large red body on German cameras I have been showing a while. You'll see the orangish reddish body I caught in many pictures with it seems the red iron oxide dust tail behind planet x which I've never caught it this clear and large as a tail behind it. Meaning to me it's close.also you'll see also on a European skycam last night what is a planetary body crossing the moon. Its not just a moon phase picture you literally see it sticks out and the moons shape isnt there but bigger looking due to the second body eclipsing it. I also did changes on the picture to show more it was getting eclipsed. You'll see fire and lava coming from the ground near Indonesia as earths core is swelling its pushing up waters. Gases, lava and magma, bugs and creatures good and bad and unknown and Tons of insects to. A warning sign how close planet x is and a crustal shift has begun in earth due to planet x meaning crust will break apart globally as is happening. In san Francisco California under a vault a massive explosion shook the street. As planet x gets closer and as radiation keeps hitting earth from the sun and 2 gamma ray bursts ( exploded stars sending pulses of radiation as thousands of waves are earth bound and started hitting few years back after insider mike from around the world warned pastor paul begley YouTube channel about and they've been occupying since mike warned paul begley) expect major quakes globally and more explosions. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW My video where my comments section is where I pinned my main notes.





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_K8OR8AdUzA



