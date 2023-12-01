Create New Account
Living Exponentially: Bill Proctor, Lawfare & Temujin Kensu
Living Exponentially
Published Yesterday

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Eileen speaks with Bill Proctor who shares the shocking evidence he has found over the past 30 years while investigating the Temujin Kensu case.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

murderinvestigative journalistmurder caseeileen teschliving exponentiallytemujin kensubill proctor

