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Abortion Industry Using Covid-19 Crisis to Expand Their Reach
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29 views • May 01, 2020
Guest host Jason Jones is joined by Terrisa Bukovinac on The Alex Jones Show to expose how the abortion industry is using the covid-19 crisis to expand operations.
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
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http://infowarsstore.com
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