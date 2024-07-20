The Pretribulation Rapture vs. The Second Coming-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 19 2024

On X yesterday, we posted a short video of country music star John Rich on the Tucker Carlson program, where Rich was attempting to give Tucker a Bible study lesson. What was the topic? Oh nothing much, just the outrageous false claim that the Pretribulation Rapture, that blessed hope that Paul shows us, is nothing but an end times deception designed to make Christians unprepared to meet the Antichrist. The worst part? John Rich wasn’t just looking to promote his private interpretation, he was looking to steal your blessed hope! On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we show you exactly how John Rich arrived at the place where he willingly gave up his belief in the pretribulation rapture, and how you can prevent that from happening to you. It’s all part of the falling away Paul warns us about, it is here and we are in the thick of it. Game on! On this much-needed episode, we look at the doctrinal differences between the pretribulation rapture of the Church , and the Second Advent of Jesus Christ that takes place 7 years later. The only way you can see your way clear to understanding it properly is by rightly dividing the scriptures as Paul tells us in 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJB). Christian, you need to know what you believe, and to be able to defend it to a lost world who is trying to steal it from you. Tonight’s Bible study will help equip you stand up to any and all those who want to steal your blessed hope.