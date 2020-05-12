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... Before the End of the World
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69 views • May 12, 2020
Because of the COVID19 pandemic, many people have become interested in prophecies about the ‘end of the world’. If you know much about bible prophecy you will know that this pandemic, in itself, has nothing to do with the end of the world. This video explains, according to bible prophecy, what will happen before the end of the world.
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