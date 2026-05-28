650: Where Are These People Coming From? (Clip)

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A decision was made to flood the Western world with people from foreign countries with incompatible attitudes, cultures, and behavior. Concepts such as the Kalergi Plan have been floating around for decades, but now the theoretical has become the actual.
Sub-Saharan Africa will see the largest population growth over the next 25 years, as some countries are set to almost double their populations. East Asia is facing the opposite problem, as the population rates of Japan, China, and South Korea are among the lowest in the world. Population rates and average IQ are linked together, but mention that in the U.K. on social media, and the authorities will show up at the door with handcuffs.
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