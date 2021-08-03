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Vaccine Failure: Breakthrough or Breakout?
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221 views • August 03, 2021
I discuss three reports on vaccine breakthrough, one from Ohio, one from Houston, and one from Israel. And while the incidence of failure of SARS CoV-2 vaccines is consistently low, it is not zero, and neither is the risk of death for those who've been fully vaccinated who nevertheless become ill with COVID.
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