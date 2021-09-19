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Ancient Scroll Reveals The Secrets of the End Times
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153 views • September 19, 2021
Ive still got questions... Seems the more revealed or shown.. the more I tend to ponder...
Did someone write this stuff 100 yrs ago and then make the plan to make it happen this way so it would seem to be prophesy?
Did someone write this stuff 100 yrs ago and then make the plan to make it happen this way so it would seem to be prophesy?
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