Biden 'Confesses' - There Was No Insurrection!

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While not long ago President Biden claimed the unarmed crowd that entered the US Capitol building was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War, yesterday he told gun owners they'd need F-15s and nuclear weapons if they wanted to overthrow the government. So...what gives? Also today: CDC says Covid deaths now "preventable" and cases of post-vaccine heart inflammation skyrocket.