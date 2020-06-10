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WHO ADMITS Virus Is Almost IMPOSSIBLE To Get! - The ENTIRE Narrative Has COLLAPSED
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88 views • June 10, 2020
World Alternative Media

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of the WHO that the much coveted virus that was supposed to kill around 3.5% - 7% of people who get it is actually extremely difficult to catch and spread. They have now announced that people who are asymptomatic are extremely unlikely to spread. It can happen but it's really rare.
With asymptomatic cases considered, the chance of actually dying from it is 0.04% if you have it and you're under 50. The chance in general of dying from it population wide is 0.002% at this point.
Meanwhile the entire global economy was shut down, hundreds of millions of people lost their jobs and small businesses went OUT of business.
At what point to people get angry?
Meanwhile with the uprising we see throughout the world it's important to draw the connections as well as note the hypocrisies of this whole situation.

We've been right all along and yet they've taken down our videos, demonetized us and consistently threaten to give us strikes for telling the truth that now the WHO admits is the truth.

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cdcdepressionwhonarrativecollapsedcoronavirussocial distancingworld alternative media
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