Singapore 'Shifting' COVID-19 To 'Seasonal Flu'

Sky News Australia:



Singapore is “shifting” the way we view COVID-19, according to CNA Senior Journalist Gwyneth Teo.



In an editorial titled ‘Living Normally, with Covid-19’ published by the Straits Times, several Singaporean government ministers outlined a roadmap to a ‘new normal’, where COVID-19 is viewed as similar to influenza.



Speaking to Sky News, Ms Teo said the daily press releases from Singaporean authorities outlined not just “top-line figures” like Australia, but also “intensive care numbers, patients who need oxygen support”, allowing COVID-19 to be viewed as a lower risk to the community.



“It’s kind of indicating that there is a possibility that you will catch COVID-19, but the possibility that you will fall very seriously sick and die from it is probably already going to be quite low with the vaccination rollout in the country, and the precautions in place," she said.



“That’s going to be looking at … COVID-19 more as something endemic, more something like the seasonal flu."