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This Saint News 3/15/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
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Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: We've had a bit of time to see what's going with Iran, and there are lots of people giving lots of interesting opinions about it. We'll hear a few of them and then we'll hear a few more. We'll talk about the Greater Israel project and why they don't prove their lineage with DNA testing. Got some wild racial crime statistics coming out of the DOJ. We'll discuss how it is that Israel got control in America's politics. And why won't Black people vote for Pete Buttigieg? Yeah, we're going hard today so I made you had a nice soft landing.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



People who are completely sober being pulled over and arrested for DUI, despite getting 0.00 on their breathalyzer.

https://x.com/RealSpikeCohen/status/2027524798696358276


Professors are calling out the alarming rise in students diagnosed as “disabled” at elite universities to get special accommodations in class and on exams

https://x.com/nypost/status/2031871964856336515


Do you remember when Benjamin Netanyahu said this?

https://x.com/i/status/2025363747968000055


$FAT boys added a new member to the crew

https://x.com/i/status/1912215323698438439


Social Media is blowing up with claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dead, killed in a missile strike. What is true?

https://x.com/i/status/2032584364781896168


35 Acres and the Scofield Bible

https://t.me/gregreesevideoreports/625


A quick rundown on the slopaganda over at ABC.

https://x.com/i/status/2032138527681511522

Keywords
irantrumpcomedyviralrussiapodcastvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracynetanyahuukrainegazaanonkirk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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