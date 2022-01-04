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JUSTIN TRUDEAU: DO WE TOLERATE THE VACCINE FREE?
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32 views • January 04, 2022
During a recent appearance on French-language Canadian TV, Justin Trudeau referred to citizens who oppose the vaccination mandates as “misogynistic” and “racists” and he asks whether the leadership and the rest of the population should continue to tolerate “these people”.
Yes, we will get out of this pandemic by vaccination. We all know people who are a little bit hesitant. We will try to convince them.
But there are also people who are fiercely against vaccination who don't believe in science, they're often misogynistic, also often racists. It's a small group that muscles in.
And we have to make a choice, in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people?
Or do we say, hey, most of the Québecois people, 80% are vaccinated? We want to come back to things we like doing.
It's not those people [the vaccinated] who are blocking us
Yes, we will get out of this pandemic by vaccination. We all know people who are a little bit hesitant. We will try to convince them.
But there are also people who are fiercely against vaccination who don't believe in science, they're often misogynistic, also often racists. It's a small group that muscles in.
And we have to make a choice, in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people?
Or do we say, hey, most of the Québecois people, 80% are vaccinated? We want to come back to things we like doing.
It's not those people [the vaccinated] who are blocking us
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