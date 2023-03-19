‘Reeks of politics’: Donald Trump could be arrested

An arrest of Donald Trump could strengthen the former US president’s case he is “victim number one of the political swamp”, according to Sky News host James Morrow. Mr Trump announced he may be indicted on Tuesday regarding an ongoing investigation by Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin L Bragg over a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels made prior to the 2016 presidential election. “To make it all the more political, there are reportedly meetings being held with police, secret service, and other law enforcement agencies, including counter-terrorism squads, suggesting that this district attorney wants to do the full-on perp-walk route with a handcuffed Donald Trump being dragged into his courthouse,” Mr Morrow said. “This all reeks of politics.”

