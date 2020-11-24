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WDGF Championship Challenge #1 "Soar For Sophia" Disc Golf Match: Stokely VS "Big Jerm"Koling
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4 views • November 24, 2020
Sublime Flight presents video footage of the first World Disc Golf Federation Championship Challenge for Charity. This inaugural match on April 24th 2015 featuring Scott Stokely Vs Jeremy "Big Jerm" Koling is entitled "Soar for Sophia". These two experts of the forehand throw face off in an epic battle on Charlotte's notorious Renaissance Gold disc golf course which was designed by DG Hall of Famer Stan McDaniel. This epic showdown helped raise money for Sophia a 3 year old girl with a congenital heart defect.
"WDGF Championship Challenge"
Rules to win the Championship Belt:
1. Title must be defended every 6 months.
2. Event must raise money for a child in need.
3. Challenger must play for a different company than title holder.
4. Challenger picks the course for the match.
Thanks to Brian Schweberger for telling us about this event that will help grow the sport of Disc Golf to Scott and Jeremy who founded this noble cause. This video features many Birdies from both competitors and an amazing EAGLE! The song is: Summon the Rawk by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
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"WDGF Championship Challenge"
Rules to win the Championship Belt:
1. Title must be defended every 6 months.
2. Event must raise money for a child in need.
3. Challenger must play for a different company than title holder.
4. Challenger picks the course for the match.
Thanks to Brian Schweberger for telling us about this event that will help grow the sport of Disc Golf to Scott and Jeremy who founded this noble cause. This video features many Birdies from both competitors and an amazing EAGLE! The song is: Summon the Rawk by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
https://www.instagram.com/sublime_flight
Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
LWwhUByEBHb3cWN1qZQf9wSHyBrJicStWB
Ethereum:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
Dash:
XdDJTXjxaDpjpizpvqGqTUgth7w2ywtMMu
Z Cash:
t1fpDJwuWfUq2MCWxeYuKPzyWh3UridzQaq
EOS:
0x21feb16cafc6105be2521a59e219586564d98043
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