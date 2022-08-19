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Energy Independence through Solar: The Last Piece of the Puzzle in the Journey Toward Sovereignty
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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74 views • August 19, 2022

⚡Did you know I help people become energy independent? If you own your home, are you still renting your power?

Go SOLAR today for $0 down and simply replace your bill! ➡️The same reasons why people choose to own their own home apply to becoming energy independent. You are going to pay for the electricity each month one way or another, why don't you pay a LOWER RATE and lock in that rate until you own that power?

Take the next step in becoming sovereign. 💪

☀️Harness the unlimited energy of the sun and put your roof or unused lawn space to work for you to become an energy PRODUCER

❌Energy rates in the Carolinas have doubled every 15 years and with inflation baked in, they are likely to hit 20c per kilowatt before the end of the decade!

Are you tired of paying increasing energy costs to pay for Duke Energy's coal ash cleanup or an extra "renewable energy" fee on top of your normal electric bill to pay for fields of solar panels that you don't see any of the energy from?

💰Take advantage of the FREE thousands of dollars the government will pay you this year to get off the grid!

41% PAID FOR IN NC
65% PAID FOR IN SC

There has never been a better time to TAKE BACK YOUR POWER


➡️https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey #ashevillenc #solar #solarpower

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solarenergyelectricitygridsovereignty
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