28-STOP ALL PCR TESTING; PCR TIPS -COATED IN ETHYLENE OXIDE - CANCER CAUSING AGENT THAT STERILIZES MEN AND WOMEN; ARREST BASSEL AL-SABAH, PARLIAMENT; & COUNCIL OF MINISTERS - VIOLATING NUREMBERG CODE

THE KUWAIT GOVERNMENT AND SPECIFICALLY GENOCIDE DOCTOR BASSEL AL-SABAH MADE PURCHASES OF HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF KUWAIT DINAR IN COVID " TESTING " SUPPLIES FROM CHINA. BASSEL YOU IDIOT CHINA ATTACKED KUWAIT. YOU SHOULD BE ARRESTED FOR GENOCIDE AND VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE IMMEDIATELY.Ethylene Oxide IS COATED ON THE PCR TIP END TO CONTAMINATE THE BRAIN TISSUE AND STERILIZE THOSE THAT RECEIVE THE FAKE TESTOverviewCAS No. 75-21-8Ethylene oxide (C₂H₄O) is a flammable gas with a somewhat sweet odor. Exposure to ethylene oxide may cause headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, breathing difficulty, drowsiness, weakness, exhaustion, eye and skin burns, frostbite, and reproductive effects. Workers may be harmed from exposure to ethylene oxide. The level of exposure depends upon the dose, duration, and work being done.Ethylene oxide is used in many industries. It’s used to make ethylene glycol, a product used in antifreeze and polyester. Some examples of workers at risk of being exposed to ethylene oxide include the following:Factory workers in plants that use it to produce solvents, antifreeze, textiles, detergents, adhesives, and polyurethane foamFactory workers who work in plants that manufacture ethylene oxideAgricultural workers who use it to control insects in grain binsHospital workers who use it to sterilize medical equipment and suppliesNIOSH recommends that employers use Hierarchy of Controls to prevent injuries. If you work in an industry that uses ethylene oxide, please read chemical labels and the accompanying Safety Data Sheets for hazard information. Visit NIOSH’s page on Managing Chemical Safety in the Workplace to learn more about controlling chemical workplace exposures.The following resources provide information about occupational exposure to ethylene oxide. Useful search terms for ethylene oxide include “dimethylene oxide,” “1,2-epoxy ethane,” and “oxirane.”URGENT PCR Test Class 1 Recall FDA Says Innova PCR Tests Are DangerousFREE4EVA MEDIAt looks like the Satanic Deep State are in a flat panic since it was discovered that the test swabs contain one of the most dangerous cancer causing chemicals known, They are recalling them and telling people to throw them in the trash (To destroy the evidence maybe?)