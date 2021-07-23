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Paul Preston Of New California Interviews Dave Hodges Of The Common Sense Show About The Arizona Audits
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67 views • July 23, 2021
Information is discussed about the Arizona Senator Karen Fann and how she has a pivotal position with how our country might proceed depending on what she decides about the audits as well as the other Arizona senators. Many other interesting news items are talked about including a talk Mike Pompeo had with state governors during the Trump Presidency and the U.N. military now coming into our country and carriers of disease purposely brought into our nation and other interesting news.
Links for more information below.
https://redstatetalkradio.com/agenda21
https://twitter.com/a21rpaul
https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
https://thecommonsenseshow.com
https://thecommonsenseshow.tv
Links for more information below.
https://redstatetalkradio.com/agenda21
https://twitter.com/a21rpaul
https://bit.ly/NewCaliforniaState
https://thecommonsenseshow.com
https://thecommonsenseshow.tv
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