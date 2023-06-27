Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AOTCAS EpiSOLO: AI Jesus + BlackRock Exposed!
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
2 Subscribers
9 views
Published a day ago

It's far worse than I imagined. Last solo episode I covered how AI was already preaching church sermons. It turns out we already have an AI Jesus giving hertical advice. Plus I hihglight James O'Keefe and his latest exposé on BlackRock. 

Link to article: https://www.westernjournal.com/ai-program-pretending-jesus-thousands-lost-young-people-flocking/

DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty



Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchaicultureblackrockculturewar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket