Money is a Mass Delusion - NOW The Normies are Getting it...
====My Links=================
https://markdownlinks.com/@ShaneStPierre
Sources:
Money - Humanity's Biggest Illusion [People Don't See It]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/H6IpzS
People Don't See It - Alan Watts on The Illusion of Money And Wealth
https://youtu.be/MFO6OtnmEDo
The Illusion of MONEY, TIME & EGO - Alan Watts
https://youtu.be/dYSQ1NF1hvw
The Illusion of Money: A Documentary Film
https://youtu.be/h5wZF2uROBQ
Money: Humanity's Biggest Illusion
https://youtu.be/MFO6OtnmEDo
https://kylecease.com/movie/
What is Money Illusion?
Money illusion, also known as price illusion, is an economic theory that states that individuals usually tend to view their income and wealth in nominal terms, as opposed to real terms.
Money Illusion
https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com/resources/knowledge/economics/money-illusion/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.