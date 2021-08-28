WHY THE "VIRUS" PANDEMIC IS A FARCE! DRS. THOMAS COWAN AND ANDREW KAUFMAN INTERVIEWED BY MIKE ADAMS

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REQUIRED VIEWING! We are witnessing the death of the "viral infection" medical paradigm and no one explains it better than Cowan and Kaufman. If you understand the fact that the entire construct of viral infection is a fake medical theory that's NEVER been proven, you'll never be afraid of "catching something" again. The TRUTH that modern virology is an Emperor with NO Clothes, will set you free from any fear of viral infection.