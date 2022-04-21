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Behold a Pale Horse: Gonzalo Lira Our Modern Day William Cooper
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134 views • April 21, 2022
In 2021 Ukrainian Azov Nazi Soldier and new reporter Roman Protasevich was pulled off an airplane after it was forced to land in Belarus, he was wanted for organizing protests against the hardline Belarus government. The WEST leaders and media freaked out about his arrest and complained about Freedom of Speech and Expression. He was detained and is presently awaiting trial in Belarus. On April 15th, ad hoc Chilean/American YouTuber and War Reporter Gonzalo Lira went missing in Kharkov, Ukraine. He was reporting on the fake news media kissing up to Ukraine and Puppet President Zelevsky. Today War Insider Scott Ritter speculated on his Telegram page that 'Coach Red Pill' as he was also known as on his YouTube Channel was caught and murdered by Zelevsky's goons the Kraken Unit, part of the Azov battalion affiliated with the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). Coach Red Pill had said that if he does not post on his social media in 12 hours - consider him caught and silenced. It has now been over five days since Coach Red Pill has been heard from. I guess in Ukraine - like Scott Ritter suggested - Free speech isn’t a one way street. To remain silent in the murder of Gonzo Lira is to be complicit in his death, and the deaths of all journalists who pursue the truth, even if it runs counter to the mainstream narrative. Critical thinking should not be a death sentence. Unfortunately for Gonzo Lira, it seems it was. Rest in Peace Gonzo, you are our new William Cooper in the Real Truth Community.
Sound courtesy of iEarlGrey YouTube
Gonzalo Lira is Dead - Scott Ritter - Inside Russia Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oonmPZM9XJ0
World leaders furious over Roman Protasevich arrest
Sky News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TMuUmZJe18
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Sound courtesy of iEarlGrey YouTube
Gonzalo Lira is Dead - Scott Ritter - Inside Russia Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oonmPZM9XJ0
World leaders furious over Roman Protasevich arrest
Sky News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TMuUmZJe18
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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