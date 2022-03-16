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Now We Know Why Biden Left Afghanistan, China Shuts Down Major Hub & Will Petro Dollar Collapse?
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202 views • March 16, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Biden profits from leaving Afghanistan - https://americanfaith.com/biden-family-business-tied-to-trillions-in-lithium-acquired-by-china-through-u-s-afghanistan-withdrawal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Important manufactoring hub in china shut down - https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2022/03/14/lockdown-in-shenzhen-as-china-reports-record-coronavirus-cases/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More media lies from Ukraine - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/13/another-round-of-ukraine-hoaxes-discovered/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Handling bioweapons with windows open is probably fine - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/10/u-s-funds-former-ukraine-based-soviet-bioweapons-facility/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx is killing babies in record numbers - https://medicalkidnap.com/2022/03/13/the-thousands-of-fetal-deaths-recorded-after-covid-19-vaccines-that-nobody-wants-to-report-and-that-facebook-is-trying-hard-to-censor/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I thought oil prices were rising because of Putin - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/15/oil-drops-again-now-more-than-25percent-below-recent-high.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
This doesn't look good for the dollar - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/petrodollar-cracks-saudi-arabia-considers-accepting-yuan-chinese-oil-sales?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI busted for setting up Whitmer plot - https://www.westernjournal.com/jury-hit-stunning-new-information-fbi-fed-drugs-alleged-whitmer-kidnapping-plotters-tapes-rolled/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here we go again, another fake racist hoax - https://thepostmillennial.com/student-of-color-reportedly-behind-racist-graffiti-at-a-rochester-girls-school?ref_src=aimlessnews
Clinic in Texas removing breasts of 12 year olds - https://thepostmillennial.com/sydney-watson-exposes-texas-gender-identity-clinic-for-performing-breast-removal-on-12-year-olds?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia city of Fresno scammed by African email - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/city-fresno-duped-out-400000-african-email-scam?ref_src=aimlessnews
To be in the club, you have to sell your soul - https://twitter.com/conspiracyb0t/status/1503306647657082880?ref_src=aimlessnews
Just wait til everyone finds out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EWk3BvcHcA
Another man becomes woman of the year - https://thenewamerican.com/usa-today-names-richard-rachel-levine-one-of-its-women-of-the-year/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's see you make eye contact - https://twitter.com/ASoftstar/status/1503428184187965440?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1503478036842180610?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Found out what happened to Chuck Norris, from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDc2v3hFSKQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Biden profits from leaving Afghanistan - https://americanfaith.com/biden-family-business-tied-to-trillions-in-lithium-acquired-by-china-through-u-s-afghanistan-withdrawal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Important manufactoring hub in china shut down - https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2022/03/14/lockdown-in-shenzhen-as-china-reports-record-coronavirus-cases/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More media lies from Ukraine - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/13/another-round-of-ukraine-hoaxes-discovered/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Handling bioweapons with windows open is probably fine - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/10/u-s-funds-former-ukraine-based-soviet-bioweapons-facility/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx is killing babies in record numbers - https://medicalkidnap.com/2022/03/13/the-thousands-of-fetal-deaths-recorded-after-covid-19-vaccines-that-nobody-wants-to-report-and-that-facebook-is-trying-hard-to-censor/?ref_src=aimlessnews
I thought oil prices were rising because of Putin - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/15/oil-drops-again-now-more-than-25percent-below-recent-high.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
This doesn't look good for the dollar - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/petrodollar-cracks-saudi-arabia-considers-accepting-yuan-chinese-oil-sales?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI busted for setting up Whitmer plot - https://www.westernjournal.com/jury-hit-stunning-new-information-fbi-fed-drugs-alleged-whitmer-kidnapping-plotters-tapes-rolled/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here we go again, another fake racist hoax - https://thepostmillennial.com/student-of-color-reportedly-behind-racist-graffiti-at-a-rochester-girls-school?ref_src=aimlessnews
Clinic in Texas removing breasts of 12 year olds - https://thepostmillennial.com/sydney-watson-exposes-texas-gender-identity-clinic-for-performing-breast-removal-on-12-year-olds?ref_src=aimlessnews
Commiefornia city of Fresno scammed by African email - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/city-fresno-duped-out-400000-african-email-scam?ref_src=aimlessnews
To be in the club, you have to sell your soul - https://twitter.com/conspiracyb0t/status/1503306647657082880?ref_src=aimlessnews
Just wait til everyone finds out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EWk3BvcHcA
Another man becomes woman of the year - https://thenewamerican.com/usa-today-names-richard-rachel-levine-one-of-its-women-of-the-year/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Let's see you make eye contact - https://twitter.com/ASoftstar/status/1503428184187965440?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1503478036842180610?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Found out what happened to Chuck Norris, from James - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDc2v3hFSKQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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