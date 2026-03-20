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CHARLIE KIRK BOMBSHELL: Joe Kent CONFIRMS That The FBI Blocked Any Investigation Into Foreign Involvement In The Charlie Kirk Assassination! .Kent Went On To Reveal That Charlie Kirk Was One Of The Strongest Voices In The President's Ear Against The US Going To War With Iran "This Adds A Lot Of Weight To The Theory That Israel Was Involved In The Assassination & Subsequent Cover-Up Of Charlie Kirk's Murder- Now That Israel Is Publicly Completing Its Coup Over The Executive Branch Of The US Government!"