Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill Gates admits the vaccine is worthless and vaccine passports are pointless
365 views
channel image
PJ Glassey
Published Yesterday |

After he sold his pharma stock (and made 400 million in profits), he flip-flopped 180 degrees from vaccine zealot to vaccine critic (as he bought puts, to make even more money). Here he admits this current jab is a disaster and raises billions more for another "stab" at it, to make a "better" vax that can then justify tracking and tracing with passports. It's all so obvious to people with their eyes open, and he doesn't even try to hide it anymore. 

Keywords
murderfailvaccineindustrybill gatesprofitsgreed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket