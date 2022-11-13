Ruminations During Caffination 11.13.22 FTW Globalist Looting Scheme Redux

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This is a cyclical event altho they have sped it up. Create a crisis, collapse the value of assets, scoop up the devalued assets at a fraction of their worth.
*81-93 GHW Bush was VP and Potus after leaving the spook community.
Lather.
Rinse.
Repeat.
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E.