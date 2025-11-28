Maduro: Venezuela is not afraid. Video found: Nov 27th

For 17 weeks, U.S. and allied forces have threatened the peace of the Caribbean under false pretenses no one believes, not even the American public.

Now Venezuela is mobilizing land, air, and sea defenses.

“There is no threat that will catch us by surprise.”

Maduro cites a poll showing 82% of Venezuelans are ready to defend the nation with arms if necessary.

“That number isn’t just a statistic. It’s a historic mandate.”

As U.S. warships expand operations off Venezuela’s coast, Caracas signals that the nation is prepared for every scenario calmly, decisively, and with Bolívar at the helm.