PART 1 - A REVISITING AND REMINDER OF "WHY" WE KNOW THE TIME IS NOW TO ENCOURAGE US! COME ON JESUS!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Published 17 hours ago

C.V. VACCINE THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION & THE MARK OF THE BEAST

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/the-abominaton-of-desolation-the-mark


REVELATION: THE BEAST, THE ANTICHRIST, THE FALSE PROPHET...A PICTURE OF WHERE WE ARE

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/revelation-the-beast-the-antichrist-the-false-prophet-a-picture-of-where-we-are


The Father: “The time has come for My Son to fetch His bride.” -- Word From The Lord Through Kathy!!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/the-father-the-time-has-come-for-my-son-to-fetch-his-bride-word-from-the-lord-through-kathy


AMAZING BIBLICAL CONFIRMATIONS Of The Revelations The Lord has Given Us On Dimensional Timelines!!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/amazing-biblical-confirmations-of-the-revelations-the-lord-has-given-us-on-dimensional-timelines


AMAZING REVELATORY PROPHETIC KNOWLEDGE ABOUT BLACK HOLE/WORM HOLE SWALLOWING THE EARTH AS WE SPEAK!!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/amazing-revelatory-prophetic-knowledge-about-black-hole-worm-hole-swallowing-the-earth-as-we-speak


VISION OF TIMELINE FOLDING BACK TO BEFORE AUGUST 20TH 2023, & TRANSFIGURATION/TRANSFORMATION - KATHY

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/vision-of-timeline-folding-back-to-befor-august-20th-2023-transfiguration-transformation-kathy


(Interstellar) Dr. Romilly explaining about the wormhole to Cooper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXDHwCv5rhQ


Is time travel really possible? Here’s what physics says

https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231110-doctor-who-is-time-travel-really-possible-heres-what-physics-says


AMAZING REVELATION!! FULL PICTURE OF THE ASTEROIDS 'THE CHILD' (MANCHILD), 'YESHUHUA', & 'OJIMA'!

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/amazing-revelation-full-picture-of-the-asteroids-the-child-manchild-yeshuhua-ojima


"The Glorification Of The Bride!"

https://www.graftedinthevine.net/prayer-chat


Sweet Song: "The Joy Of The Lord Is My Strength"!!!

https://youtu.be/0lO2CQvNVuo







GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

Keywords
truthscriptureearthquakesthe holy spiritfirst fruitsprophecy newsnew revelationsthe fatherthe sontransfiguration

