763 celebrities dead after Covid vaccine! How many more citizens died then?! | www.kla.tv/25840
Kla.TV - English
Published a day ago

763 prominent Covid vaccine deaths and hundreds of prominent vaccine victims – a huge vaccine crime comes to light with powerful evidence! Kla.TV has compiled 17 hours of footage documenting horrifying consequences and a worldwide death toll following the Corona vaccine. If so many died among celebrities alone, what will it be like for the anonymous and unknown who are not published in the media?

👉 https://kla.tv/25840


Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

Media denigration of Peter Ganz

https://www.zvw.de/stuttgart-region/am-gedenktag-9-november-querdenker-zeigen-impfopfer-ausstellung-in-stuttgart_arid-576641


https://www.regensburg-digital.de/jubel-fuer-hoecke-fan-und-seine-galerie-des-grauens/08042022


3,500 Vaccination fates – Gallery of Horror by Peter Ganz

https://corona-blog.net/2022/02/23/der-unermuedliche-peter-ganz-der-mit-einer-grossartigen-aktion-auf-die-impfopfer-aufmerksam-macht-die-galerie-des-grauens


https://www.galeriedesgrauens.org


Photo-action of vaccination deaths in France https://odysee.com/@D%C3%A9p%C3%AAchesCitoyennes:e/New-compil-extra-short-10-de%CC%81cembre---SD-480%C2%A0p:5


Camp bed action in front oft he German Bundestag

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRbnyY00R_0


https://www.swr.de/swr1/swr1leute/kardiologe-bernhard-schieffer-post-vac-syndrom-100.html


https://nichtgenesenkids.de


Warning cry from Israel: Most grave side effects and death cases after Corona vaccination

https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/de


Top athletes collapse and die after vaccination

https://www.wochenblick.at/corona/tragische-haeufung-ueber-100-sportler-kollabierten-im-november-viele-tot


Numerous death cases hushed up as Covid and Long-Covid

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/gesellschaft/id_100146026/katrin-goering-eckardt-ueber-long-covid-fehler-sollten-wir-nicht-wiederholen-.html


https://www.tagesschau.de/wissen/gesundheit/studie-long-covid-101.html


https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/gesundheit-oekologie/eine-impfpflicht-wuerde-das-tor-zum-missbrauch-weit-oeffnen-li.219816?pid=truel


Oberst Gagliano dies shortly after vaccination

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUA21UhjSdK0


Pilotes, flight attendants and Co-pilots die

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HbpfrULOcIc


763 celebrities dead after Covid vaccination and hundreds of celebrities harmed by vaccination

PROMINENTE AUS ALLEN BEREICHEN LEIDEN UNTER NEBENWIRKUNGEN UND STERBEN NACH DER IMPFUNG

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gf0cyI0KUxIB


TEIL II PROMINENTE LEIDEN UNTER NEBENWIRKUNGEN UND STERBEN NACH DER IMPFUNG

https://www.bitchute.com/video/r3zoqhLDtky6


TEIL III – PROMINENTE LEIDEN UNTER NEBENWIRKUNGEN UND STERBEN NACH DER IMPFUNG

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wm5ECErGH2Di


All sources: www.kla.tv/25840

