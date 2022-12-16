This Is How Breast Milk Changes Throughout the Day

Did you know that daytime br34st milk is different from nighttime breastmilk?! 👀





In this video, Allison Tolman, the owner of New Little Life, where she focuses on combining br34stfeeding and pumping support for mothers who feel overwhelmed or under-informed, explains why br34stmilk quality changes throughout the day.



Allison explains that br34stmilk quality is influenced by a number of FACTORS, such as the mother’s hormones as well as her circadian rhythm. 👈



All moms have different patterns in their milk production.



It’s important to understand how your milk production works in order to optimize your milk supply while breastfeeding. 💯



