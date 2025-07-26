BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - July 26 2025 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
July 26, 2025

rt.com


Disturbing images of out of Gaza. As Israel reportedly attacks another humanitarian aid and kills 20 locals seeking food, 115 Palestinians have starved to death since the start of the IDF's siege on the enclave. The death toll in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia rises to over 30 between the sides, as fighting rages along the border - it all links back to France's controversial redrawing of that regional map a hundred-plus years ago. A top court in France cancels the arrest warrant against the former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on crimes it never proved. That comes as the West praises the former Al-Qaida leader who seized power in Damascus last year.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


