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Native Tribes Oppose Islamophobia Ruling!
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58 views • July 23, 2020
Native Tribes Oppose Islamophobia Ruling! Voice of the Metis Nation of Alberta, Ron Belrose, proclaims to Canada Day patriots and the Metis Nation his strong resistance to Canada's Islamophobia rulings - which in Political Islam incrementally lead to Sharia Law and subjugation of Metis as second-class-citizen "Dhimmi."
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