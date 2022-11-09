More Chinese Graduates Regret Entering Into the State-Run Institutions

https://gnews.org/articles/515234
Summary：11/08/2022 The “zero-COVID” policy caused unheard-of economic turmoil, resulting in record numbers of young Chinese graduates applying for the civil service exam to get the state’s safe rice bowl. However, they regretted the decision after working there for a short while.
