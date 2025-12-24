New laws and stronger penalties against "hate speech" are coming to Australia after the Bondi Beach shooting. So the Mossad False flag has achieved it's aims.

Where do they get these Beta Cuck politicians from? Starmer and Albo seem like they come from the same clone factory....

Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!