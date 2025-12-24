© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New laws and stronger penalties against "hate speech" are coming to Australia after the Bondi Beach shooting. So the Mossad False flag has achieved it's aims.
Where do they get these Beta Cuck politicians from? Starmer and Albo seem like they come from the same clone factory....
Source @Real World News
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!