Zionism is a Political Ideology that’s barely a Hundred Years Old - Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitism - Richard Medhurst

"Zionism is a political ideology that’s barely a hundred years old; the Jewish people, the Jewish faith, these are thousands of years old. So anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism. Not to mention that Palestinians and all Arabs are Semites themselves." - Richard Medhurst
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/10/25/669184/Fired-for-Criticizing-Israel
This is a very good quick video from Richard, by PressTV. Richard is also at his YT channel. He just got demonetized and videos taken down for explaining history and stating facts.
