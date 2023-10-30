Create New Account
Zionism is a Political Ideology that’s barely a Hundred Years Old - Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitism - Richard Medhurst
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

"Zionism is a political ideology that’s barely a hundred years old; the Jewish people, the Jewish faith, these are thousands of years old. So anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism. Not to mention that Palestinians and all Arabs are Semites themselves." - Richard Medhurst

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/10/25/669184/Fired-for-Criticizing-Israel

This is a very good quick video from Richard, by PressTV. Richard is also at his YT channel. He just got demonetized and videos taken down for explaining history and stating facts. 


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

