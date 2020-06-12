Why I don't support #BlackLivesMatter

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#BlackLivesMatter #DefundThePolice
It's a movement surrounded by begging to be accepted and acknowledged by white people.
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You can also visit www.ForCanonSake.com to listen to all of the episodes of my podcast.
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