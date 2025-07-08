BrightLearn - Get Balanced: The Natural Way to Better Health with Superfoods by Jan Lovejoy

"Get Balanced: The Natural Way to Better Health with Superfoods" by Jan Lovejoy is a comprehensive guide that explores the transformative power of nature through the consumption of superfoods. Jan Lovejoy's personal journey, marked by severe health issues stemming from hormonal imbalances and the removal of her ovaries, serves as the foundation for her advocacy of natural health solutions. Her pivotal moment came when she discovered the healing properties of vitamins and minerals through Adelle Davis's work, leading her to become an herbalist and advocate for natural food supplements. The book defines superfoods as ancient, nutrient-dense foods like tomatoes, walnuts and olives, which are essential for preventing diseases, boosting brain function and strengthening the immune system. Lovejoy emphasizes that these foods are not a trend but a return to the natural sources of nutrition that have sustained humanity for centuries. She shares personal stories, such as her mother's recovery from breast cancer and her son's improved health, to illustrate the profound impact of superfoods. The book also delves into the science behind superfoods, offering insights into their role in brain health, stress management and detoxification. With practical advice and recipes, Lovejoy encourages readers to embrace a lifestyle centered around these natural powerhouses, ultimately aiming to inspire a healthier, more balanced life.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.