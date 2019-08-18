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Episode 004 - The Seven Steps to Start Up and the Real Cost Involved
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11 views • August 18, 2019
In this episode, Michelle gives you the seven steps to starting your own STR and tells you what type of expenses you can expect when starting your STR business. A BONUS episode (005) will be loaded Monday to go along with this episode that includes detailed, line by line expenses. You can download the Excel Spreadsheet for free at www.STRRevenue.com, under Podcast 005.
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