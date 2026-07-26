BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE THRESHINGFLOOR ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 26 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
116 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
18 views • 2 days ago

The Threshingfloor Was a Rough, Well-Known, Place and Throughout Scripture We See Different Types of Threshingfloors Such as the Threshingfloor of Curse, Threshingfloor of Love, Threshingfloor of Judgement and Threshingfloor of Holiness. Just Like The Wind Must be Present to Use the Threshingfloor, There is No New Birth Without the Holy Spirit. If You Are Spiritually Dead Today Simply Call Out "O North Wind and Come...Blow Upon My Garden..."

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

ICJ climate ruling could force nations into WHO pandemic accords, expert warns

Cassie B.
Gulf States Borrow $112 Billion to Bypass Hormuz Amid Iran War

Gulf States Borrow $112 Billion to Bypass Hormuz Amid Iran War

Sterling Ashworth
America&#8217;s AI boom forces a reckoning over who pays the bill, who benefits in the end

America’s AI boom forces a reckoning over who pays the bill, who benefits in the end

Lance D Johnson
AI firms destroying millions of rare books for training data, raising alarms over cultural heritage

AI firms destroying millions of rare books for training data, raising alarms over cultural heritage

Willow Tohi
Pain Free by Design: A radical new vision for healing

Pain Free by Design: A radical new vision for healing

Belle Carter
India&#8217;s Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests Over Exam Irregularities

India’s Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests Over Exam Irregularities

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy