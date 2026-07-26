THE THRESHINGFLOOR ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 26 2026

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The Threshingfloor Was a Rough, Well-Known, Place and Throughout Scripture We See Different Types of Threshingfloors Such as the Threshingfloor of Curse, Threshingfloor of Love, Threshingfloor of Judgement and Threshingfloor of Holiness. Just Like The Wind Must be Present to Use the Threshingfloor, There is No New Birth Without the Holy Spirit. If You Are Spiritually Dead Today Simply Call Out "O North Wind and Come...Blow Upon My Garden..."