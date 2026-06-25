🚨🇮🇷🇺🇸 Rubio says US-Iran MOU is unworkable



"If we went crazy and lost our minds completely and decided to agree to have a tolling or fee mechanism," Rubio said, "how would that work? It's not doable."



The US Secretary of State effectively confirmed what many suspected—the US is already backtracking on its memorandum of understanding with Iran.

Adding:

🚨IRGS warns against navigation outside Iranian-designated Hormuz corridors



Vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz must follow routes approved by Iran, says a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported by the state-run IRNA news agency.

It warns against the use of newly announced shipping lanes that have not been coordinated with Iranian authorities, lambasting this as “unacceptable.”



💬 “The only permitted route for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the routes designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Navigation outside these routes is highly dangerous and prohibited, and we warn all vessels to strictly avoid any movement outside the designated corridors," the statement added.

The statement came a day after Oman and the UN-affiliated International Maritime Organization announced a temporary southern shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at allowing hundreds of vessels to resume transit.



Earlier, shipping analysts estimated that approximately 10 million barrels of oil had already moved through the newly established Omani corridor during the day.



Rubio also said on another clip:

🚨🇮🇷 Iran led by radical clerics — Rubio



"That's what it's always been led by. And that's what it continues to be led by... We're going to judge them by their actions," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says…



…despite the US engaged in negotiations with Iran and even Trump admitting it can have ballistic missiles, while also sidelining Israel.



Bipolar disorder goes state level?





@geopolitics_prime