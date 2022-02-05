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EVIL and CORRUPTION exposed in EVERY AREA! Stay the COURSE! Protect our CHILDREN! PRAY!
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101 views • February 05, 2022
LT of And We Know. 02.04.2022
The convoys are worldwide causing a stir in the globalist regime, truckers are in need of prayer, AZ truth and election truth continues, pedophiles of CNN are being exposed, Jesse Waters shows the Great awakening, Trudeau’s real father exposed, student power and a military fight for freedom is uncovered.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu1vhk-2.4.22-evil-and-corruption-exposed-in-every-area-stay-the-course-protect-ou.html
The convoys are worldwide causing a stir in the globalist regime, truckers are in need of prayer, AZ truth and election truth continues, pedophiles of CNN are being exposed, Jesse Waters shows the Great awakening, Trudeau’s real father exposed, student power and a military fight for freedom is uncovered.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vu1vhk-2.4.22-evil-and-corruption-exposed-in-every-area-stay-the-course-protect-ou.html
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