Sally Fallon Morell - The Contagion Myth

CONSIDER THIS: All disease is the result of three causes: malnutrition, toxins and injury. Microbes (bacteria, fungus, “viruses”) are often present in disease, but they are not the cause.If you thought about this statement and said, “But they’re telling us that a “virus” is causing all of this “pandemic” . . . then you’ll really want to hear Sally Fallon Morrell, our next TransitionTalk speaker in December.The official explanation for today’s Covid-19 pandemic is a “dangerous, infectious virus.” This is the rationale for isolating a large portion of the world’s population in their homes so as to curb its spread. From face masks to social distancing, from antivirals to vaccines, these measures are predicated on the assumption that tiny virus can cause serious illness and that such illness is transmissible person-to-person. What if (as it turns out to be), all of that is not true?Sally Fallon Morrell, along with her co-author Dr. Thomas Cowan, wrote the book on this subject and will be coming to TransitionTalks on the 11th of December to walk us through the very understandable logic of why viruses (including “Coronavirus”) are not the cause of disease.Join us on December 11th as Sally Fallon Morell is with us for TransitionTALKS. A wine and cheese reception will follow Sally’s talk. If you can’t join us in person, you can still participate via the LIVESTREAM!Go here for tickets and more info: