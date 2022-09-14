Dr. Reiner Fuellmich SPEAKS out on Vaxx Genocide: GLOBAL Class Action Lawsuit For Pfizer and Moderna

Stew Peters Show





September 13, 2022





Dr. Fuellmich has made it his mission in life to expose the danger that forced Covid jabs pose to the public. He’s been tracking the surge in young people dropping dead out of the blue ever since the vaccine rolled out. Dr. Fuellmich is on to once again prove the overwhelming amount of deaths resulting from the shot.





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key. Reset your testosterone by trying IGF1+:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew





Check out: https://patriotsbreakfastclub.com/, for premium coffee, mugs, and more! Use promo code STEW10 at checkout for 10% off!

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows





Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jyjft-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-speaks-out-on-vax-genocide-global-class-action-lawsuit.html



