ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 9/8/23 • It’s Official! New Rollout of Covid Tyranny Happening NOW

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IT’S OFFICIAL! NEW ROLLOUT OF COVID TYRANNY HAPPENING NOW AS BIDEN ADMIN MOVES TO KEEP MIGRANTS IN TEXAS!Also, an aid worker from Hawaii breaks the latest on Maui and more!
Watch & share this LIVE broadcast to learn how globalists are conquering the world and your MIND! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war!
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URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!
https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
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INFOWARS LINKS
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